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    MC-130J Commando II flight preperation and static line jump

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    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.31.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Cody Mott 

    352nd Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 67th Special Operations Squadron and 321st Special Tactics Squadron prepare for and execute a static line drop from an MC-130J Commando II over RAF Mildenhall, April 1, 2026. Loadmasters ensure aircraft, personnel, and equipment are mission-ready, ensuring our airborne commandos remain lethal throughout their operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 09:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002913
    VIRIN: 260401-F-WG663-1001
    Filename: DOD_111636011
    Length: 00:04:54
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, MC-130J Commando II flight preperation and static line jump, by SrA Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    321st Special Tactics Squadron
    67th Special Operations Squadron

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