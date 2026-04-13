MC-130J Commando II flight preperation and static line jump

U.S. Airmen from the 67th Special Operations Squadron and 321st Special Tactics Squadron prepare for and execute a static line drop from an MC-130J Commando II over RAF Mildenhall, April 1, 2026. Loadmasters ensure aircraft, personnel, and equipment are mission-ready, ensuring our airborne commandos remain lethal throughout their operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 09:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002913
|VIRIN:
|260401-F-WG663-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111636011
|Length:
|00:04:54
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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