In this Europe Report:
U.S. Airmen with the 31st and 39th Security Forces Squadrons improve skills on multiple weapons systems at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy.
U.S. Soldiers with 809th Multi-Role Bridge Company and 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, 214th Aviation Regiment trained on wet gap crossing at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany.
(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 09:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1002897
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-HJ874-4299
|Filename:
|DOD_111635473
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Europe Report - April 17th, 2026, by SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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