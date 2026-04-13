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    AFN Europe Report - April 17th, 2026

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    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.15.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this Europe Report:

    U.S. Airmen with the 31st and 39th Security Forces Squadrons improve skills on multiple weapons systems at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy.

    U.S. Soldiers with 809th Multi-Role Bridge Company and 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, 214th Aviation Regiment trained on wet gap crossing at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 09:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1002897
    VIRIN: 260416-F-HJ874-4299
    Filename: DOD_111635473
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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