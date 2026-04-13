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    Sakura Spring Festival at Yokota

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    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.03.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Wood and Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote

    374th Airlift Wing

    The 374th Airlift Wing hosted the annual Sakura Spring Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 4, 2026. The festival is a bilateral event aimed at strengthening the U.S.-Japan relationship, featuring food vendors, live music, dance performances and a farmers market celebrating both cultures. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 02:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002886
    VIRIN: 260404-F-AF991-1001
    Filename: DOD_111635237
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sakura Spring Festival at Yokota, by SrA Jacob Wood and A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Sakura Festival, Community, Partnership, Bilateral, Celebration, 374th Airlift Wing

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