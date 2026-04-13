The 374th Airlift Wing hosted the annual Sakura Spring Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 4, 2026. The festival is a bilateral event aimed at strengthening the U.S.-Japan relationship, featuring food vendors, live music, dance performances and a farmers market celebrating both cultures. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 02:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002886
|VIRIN:
|260404-F-AF991-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111635237
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sakura Spring Festival at Yokota, by SrA Jacob Wood and A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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