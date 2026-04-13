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    Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security

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    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Jack Rodriguez Escamilla 

    341st Missile Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jose Ruiz, 341st Maintenance Group missile maintenance team quality assurance topside evaluator, introduces the new Payload Transporter Replacement at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, April 10, 2026. The PTR equips maintainers with modernized tools and capabilities, enhancing their ability to safely and efficiently support the nuclear mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jack Rodriguez Escamilla)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 19:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002844
    VIRIN: 260416-F-QS635-1001
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111634752
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US

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    This work, Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security, by SrA Jack Rodriguez Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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