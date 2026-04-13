U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jose Ruiz, 341st Maintenance Group missile maintenance team quality assurance topside evaluator, introduces the new Payload Transporter Replacement at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, April 10, 2026. The PTR equips maintainers with modernized tools and capabilities, enhancing their ability to safely and efficiently support the nuclear mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jack Rodriguez Escamilla)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 19:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002844
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-QS635-1001
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_111634752
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security, by SrA Jack Rodriguez Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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