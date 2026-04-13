Arlington National Cemetery is more than a final resting place. It is home to thousands of unique and historic trees intertwined with our nation’s vast history. Join Urban Forester Greg Huse as he tours through the cemetery's historic grounds, showcasing three remarkable trees featured on our seasonal Spring Horticulture Tours.
Experience the beauty of the cemetery in bloom. Spring Horticulture Tours are offered every Friday this month.
Visit our website for tour dates and information: https://www.arlingtoncemetery.mil
(U.S. Army Video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 15:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002822
|VIRIN:
|260410-A-ET384-6474
|Filename:
|DOD_111634228
|Length:
|00:05:14
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Living Monuments: Arlington’s Tree Witness History, by Derek Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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