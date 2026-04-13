Living Monuments: Arlington’s Tree Witness History

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002822" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Arlington National Cemetery is more than a final resting place. It is home to thousands of unique and historic trees intertwined with our nation’s vast history. Join Urban Forester Greg Huse as he tours through the cemetery's historic grounds, showcasing three remarkable trees featured on our seasonal Spring Horticulture Tours.



Experience the beauty of the cemetery in bloom. Spring Horticulture Tours are offered every Friday this month.



Visit our website for tour dates and information: https://www.arlingtoncemetery.mil



(U.S. Army Video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery)