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    Living Monuments: Arlington’s Tree Witness History

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    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Video by Derek Patterson 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Arlington National Cemetery is more than a final resting place. It is home to thousands of unique and historic trees intertwined with our nation’s vast history. Join Urban Forester Greg Huse as he tours through the cemetery's historic grounds, showcasing three remarkable trees featured on our seasonal Spring Horticulture Tours.

    Experience the beauty of the cemetery in bloom. Spring Horticulture Tours are offered every Friday this month.

    Visit our website for tour dates and information: https://www.arlingtoncemetery.mil

    (U.S. Army Video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 15:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002822
    VIRIN: 260410-A-ET384-6474
    Filename: DOD_111634228
    Length: 00:05:14
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Living Monuments: Arlington’s Tree Witness History, by Derek Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Trees
    Arlington National Cemetery
    Nature
    Horticulture
    ANC
    history

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