Holding Ground: Modernizing the Tulsa-West Tulsa Levee

For over 80 years, the Tulsa-West Tulsa Levee has provided a barrier from Arkansas River floods for Tulsa and Tulsa County residents. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, the State of Oklahoma, Tulsa County, the City of Tulsa, and the City of Sand Springs are working together to modernize the 20-mile levee.
Copyright Note: This project includes copyrighted music licensed for use by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers via Megatrax.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 10:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002795
|VIRIN:
|260416-A-PO406-7781
|Filename:
|DOD_111633169
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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