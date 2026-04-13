Holding Ground: Modernizing the Tulsa-West Tulsa Levee

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002795" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

For over 80 years, the Tulsa-West Tulsa Levee has provided a barrier from Arkansas River floods for Tulsa and Tulsa County residents. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, the State of Oklahoma, Tulsa County, the City of Tulsa, and the City of Sand Springs are working together to modernize the 20-mile levee.

Copyright Note: This project includes copyrighted music licensed for use by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers via Megatrax.