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    Holding Ground: Modernizing the Tulsa-West Tulsa Levee

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    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    For over 80 years, the Tulsa-West Tulsa Levee has provided a barrier from Arkansas River floods for Tulsa and Tulsa County residents. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, the State of Oklahoma, Tulsa County, the City of Tulsa, and the City of Sand Springs are working together to modernize the 20-mile levee.
    Copyright Note: This project includes copyrighted music licensed for use by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers via Megatrax.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 10:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002795
    VIRIN: 260416-A-PO406-7781
    Filename: DOD_111633169
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US

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    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

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    TAGS

    Tulsa District, Levee Safety, Flood Risk Management, Tulsa, Oklahoma

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