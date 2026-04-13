U.S. naval vessels are on patrol in the Gulf of Oman as CENTCOM executes a blockade on ships entering and departing Iranian ports. U.S. forces are present, vigilant, and ready to ensure compliance. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs video)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 11:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002794
|VIRIN:
|260415-D-D0477-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111633163
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CENTCOM executes a blockade in the Gulf of Oman, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.