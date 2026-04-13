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    MAGTFTC selects top instructor to represent at the Fittest Instructor Competition

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    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Grant Gatlin 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines compete in the Fittest Instructor Competition at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, March 5, 2026. The Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command hosted this event to identify and select the most qualified instructor to represent the command at the annual Fittest Instructor Competition in Quantico, VA. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Grant Gatlin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 18:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002731
    VIRIN: 260330-M-LV913-1001
    Filename: DOD_111631576
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, MAGTFTC selects top instructor to represent at the Fittest Instructor Competition, by LCpl Grant Gatlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MCMWTC
    EWTGLANT
    USMCNews
    WARR
    obstacle course
    physical fitness

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