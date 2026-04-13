MAGTFTC selects top instructor to represent at the Fittest Instructor Competition

U.S. Marines compete in the Fittest Instructor Competition at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, March 5, 2026. The Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command hosted this event to identify and select the most qualified instructor to represent the command at the annual Fittest Instructor Competition in Quantico, VA. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Grant Gatlin)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 18:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002731
|VIRIN:
|260330-M-LV913-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111631576
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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