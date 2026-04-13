MAGTFTC selects top instructor to represent at the Fittest Instructor Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002731" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines compete in the Fittest Instructor Competition at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, March 5, 2026. The Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command hosted this event to identify and select the most qualified instructor to represent the command at the annual Fittest Instructor Competition in Quantico, VA. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Grant Gatlin)