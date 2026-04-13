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    The Stack House Bistro Grand Opening-Soldier interviews

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    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Video by John Switzer 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    Soldier interviews during The Stack House Bistro Grand Opening on Fort Carson

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 18:00
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1002721
    VIRIN: 260415-O-UR003-6705
    Filename: DOD_111631194
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

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    This work, The Stack House Bistro Grand Opening-Soldier interviews, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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