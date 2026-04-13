Soldier interviews during The Stack House Bistro Grand Opening on Fort Carson
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 18:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1002721
|VIRIN:
|260415-O-UR003-6705
|Filename:
|DOD_111631194
|Length:
|00:04:12
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Stack House Bistro Grand Opening-Soldier interviews, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.