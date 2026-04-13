432nd Wing Judge Advocate B-Roll

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 432nd Wing Judge Advocate's office simulate realistic military hearing and court-martial procedures in the courthouse at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, April 14, 2026. JA and Judge Advocate General personnel specialize in military justice, international law, operational law, civil law, labor law and environmental law to support mission readiness worldwide. This b-roll does not contain an audio track. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 14:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002695
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-IU083-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111630652
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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