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    432nd Wing Judge Advocate B-Roll

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    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ariel OShea 

    432nd Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 432nd Wing Judge Advocate's office simulate realistic military hearing and court-martial procedures in the courthouse at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, April 14, 2026. JA and Judge Advocate General personnel specialize in military justice, international law, operational law, civil law, labor law and environmental law to support mission readiness worldwide. This b-roll does not contain an audio track. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 14:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002695
    VIRIN: 260415-F-IU083-1001
    Filename: DOD_111630652
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US

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    This work, 432nd Wing Judge Advocate B-Roll, by SSgt Ariel OShea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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