432nd Wing Judge Advocate B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002695" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 432nd Wing Judge Advocate's office simulate realistic military hearing and court-martial procedures in the courthouse at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, April 14, 2026. JA and Judge Advocate General personnel specialize in military justice, international law, operational law, civil law, labor law and environmental law to support mission readiness worldwide. This b-roll does not contain an audio track. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)