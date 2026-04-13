1st Battalion, 204th Infantry Activation- Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack & Lt. Col. Steven Pagoaga

The Utah National Guard celebrates the activation of the 1-204th Infantry Regiment at the Tarbet Parade Field on Camp Williams at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2026. The 1-204th Infantry Regiment is part of a national Army transformation effort creating agile, light/mobile infantry battalions designed for rapid response.
“The activation of the 204th Infantry Regiment is a major step forward for our state,” stated Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack, the adjutant general for the Utah National Guard. “Enhancing our combat readiness, expanding our capabilities for domestic response, and ensuring we remain a vital part of the Army’s combat reserve.”
The activation represents the culmination of years of planning, transformation, and investment designed to ensure Utah Soldiers are ready to support both state and federal missions. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)
#alwaysready, #alwaysthere, #utahnationalguard, #armynationalguard, #citizensoldier, #1-204th, #infantry, #campwilliams, #Bluffdale
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 10:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002679
|VIRIN:
|260414-Z-DA103-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111630212
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|DRAPER, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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