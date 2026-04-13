Campus Style Dining Questions

In this video series, Fort Carson talks to the experts about Campus Style Dining and the new Stack House Bistro.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 16:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002613
|VIRIN:
|260414-O-EV815-3966
|Filename:
|DOD_111628865
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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