(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Redstone Test Center Breaks Ground on Army’s Largest Electromagnetic Testing Facility

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Video by Noah Ward 

    U.S. Army Redstone Test Center

    A congressionally funded construction project 25 years in the making is now underway at a Redstone Arsenal. A groundbreaking ceremony was held this morning at the U.S. Army Redstone Test Center for the construction of the Military Systems Electromagnetic Test Support Facility, known as MSETS.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 16:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002603
    VIRIN: 260414-O-NH000-6263
    Filename: DOD_111628621
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Redstone Test Center Breaks Ground on Army’s Largest Electromagnetic Testing Facility, by Noah Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Redstone Test Center Breaks Ground on Army&rsquo;s Largest Electromagnetic Testing Facility

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Groundbreaking Ceremony
    Redstone Arsenal
    U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command
    U.S. Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video