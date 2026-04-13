A congressionally funded construction project 25 years in the making is now underway at a Redstone Arsenal. A groundbreaking ceremony was held this morning at the U.S. Army Redstone Test Center for the construction of the Military Systems Electromagnetic Test Support Facility, known as MSETS.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 16:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002603
|VIRIN:
|260414-O-NH000-6263
|Filename:
|DOD_111628621
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Redstone Test Center Breaks Ground on Army’s Largest Electromagnetic Testing Facility, by Noah Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Redstone Test Center Breaks Ground on Army’s Largest Electromagnetic Testing Facility
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