Redstone Test Center Breaks Ground on Army’s Largest Electromagnetic Testing Facility

Photo By Christy Barnett | A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the U.S. Army Redstone Test Center for the construction of the Military Systems Electromagnetic Test Support Facility, known as MSETS. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Christy Barnett | A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the U.S. Army Redstone Test Center for the...... read more read more

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (April 14, 2026) – A congressionally funded construction project 25 years in the making is now underway at Redstone Arsenal. A groundbreaking ceremony was held this morning at the U.S. Army Redstone Test Center for the construction of the Military Systems Electromagnetic Test Support Facility, known as MSETS.

The 28,000-square-foot facility, originally known as a physics lab, will be the largest of its kind in the Army. It will be the third-largest radio-frequency testing facility in the Department of War. Leaders from across Redstone Arsenal and the defense industry attended the event, as well as Rep. Dale Strong from Alabama’s 5th Congressional District.

MSETS Facility is being funded by Congress and will be completed in 2028. The facility already has customers signed up to use the technology upon completion.

MSETS Technical Details

The MSETS facility will be the Army’s largest anechoic chamber. This facility will be capable of testing all Army rotary wing aircraft including the Army’s latest aircraft, the MV-75, currently in development.

An anechoic chamber is a special room or chamber designed to completely absorb sound reflections, creating a "free-field" environment for acoustic or electromagnetic testing. Lined with sound-absorbing materials like foam or fiberglass wedges, anechoic chambers eliminate echoes and, for electromagnetic applications, prevent the reflection of radio waves. These chambers are used to precisely measure product sound emissions and the performance of antennas and other electronic devices without interference from the outside environment.

The MSETS environment will be used to assess electromagnetic spectrum impact on integrated equipment for large military vehicles and aircraft systems. The facility will incorporate a large (120’ x 105’) chamber to provide a 100 dB quiet RF ambient for instrumentation checkout, safety of flight testing (Noise Floor and EMC), jammer and distributed RF Cyber testing. RTC capabilities that will be available once MSETS is completed in 2028 include GPS Denied/Synthetic GPS Wrap Around Environments, Electronic Warfare testing, Antenna Characterization, EMC/Noisefloor testing, and potentially Interconnectivity for Distributed Live, Virtual Constructive Testing.

The U.S. Army Redstone Test Center is located on Redstone Arsenal and is a subordinate command of the U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command. RTC provides technical expertise, state-of-the-art facilities, and capabilities to plan, conduct, analyze, and report the results of tests on missile and aviation systems, sensors, subsystems and components. For more information visit the RTC Website.