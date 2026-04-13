George Washington hosts Pacific Fleet

B-roll coverage of Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet’s, visit to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while the ship is moored on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 13, 2026. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kiah Nesbitt)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 04:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002521
|VIRIN:
|260413-N-PA209-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111626996
|Length:
|00:04:17
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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