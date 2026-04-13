George Washington hosts Pacific Fleet

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002521" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll coverage of Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet’s, visit to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while the ship is moored on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 13, 2026. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kiah Nesbitt)