(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    George Washington hosts Pacific Fleet

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    04.13.2026

    Video by Seaman Estrella Velarde 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    B-roll coverage of Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet’s, visit to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while the ship is moored on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 13, 2026. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kiah Nesbitt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 04:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002521
    VIRIN: 260413-N-PA209-1001
    Filename: DOD_111626996
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington hosts Pacific Fleet, by SN Estrella Velarde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FDNF
    CVN73
    PACFLT
    7thFleet
    USSGW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video