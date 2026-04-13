(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Missouri River Water Management Spring Public Meeting 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SMITHVILLE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Video by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    A public meeting to discuss Missouri River Water Management operations and plans was held April 7 in Smithville, Missouri. The meeting was in-person and virtual. Spring public meetings provide a status of mountain snowpack, a runoff forecast for the year, and how operations during the runoff year will meet the authorized purposes for the Missouri River Mainstem System. Updates include a discussion from the National Weather Service regarding mountain snowpack, lingering drought and the System's ability to capture runoff and how releases will be made to serve the authorized purposes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 21:49
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1002513
    VIRIN: 260408-A-RO090-5299
    Filename: DOD_111626734
    Length: 00:57:38
    Location: SMITHVILLE, MISSOURI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri River Water Management Spring Public Meeting 2026, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missouri River
    Hydropower
    runoff
    Public Meetings
    Runoff Forecast
    Authorized Purposes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video