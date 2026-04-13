Missouri River Water Management Spring Public Meeting 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002513" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A public meeting to discuss Missouri River Water Management operations and plans was held April 7 in Smithville, Missouri. The meeting was in-person and virtual. Spring public meetings provide a status of mountain snowpack, a runoff forecast for the year, and how operations during the runoff year will meet the authorized purposes for the Missouri River Mainstem System. Updates include a discussion from the National Weather Service regarding mountain snowpack, lingering drought and the System's ability to capture runoff and how releases will be made to serve the authorized purposes.