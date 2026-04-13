A public meeting to discuss Missouri River Water Management operations and plans was held April 7 in Smithville, Missouri. The meeting was in-person and virtual. Spring public meetings provide a status of mountain snowpack, a runoff forecast for the year, and how operations during the runoff year will meet the authorized purposes for the Missouri River Mainstem System. Updates include a discussion from the National Weather Service regarding mountain snowpack, lingering drought and the System's ability to capture runoff and how releases will be made to serve the authorized purposes.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 21:49
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1002513
|VIRIN:
|260408-A-RO090-5299
|Filename:
|DOD_111626734
|Length:
|00:57:38
|Location:
|SMITHVILLE, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Missouri River Water Management Spring Public Meeting 2026, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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