Summit Strike 2026 Rehearsals

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002486" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 10th Mountain Division Artillery fire M119A3 Howitzers in participation of the Summit Strike rehearsal on Fort Drum training area, New York, April 13, 2026. Summit Strike ‘26 is a combined, joint, and multi-domain exercise that allows division staff and participating units their ability to plan, coordinate and employ lethality and coordination of its warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)