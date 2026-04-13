Summit Strike 2026 Rehearsals

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 10th Mountain Division Artillery fire M119A3 Howitzers in participation of the Summit Strike rehearsal on Fort Drum training area, New York, April 13, 2026. Summit Strike ‘26 is a combined, joint, and multi-domain exercise that allows division staff and participating units their ability to plan, coordinate and employ lethality and coordination of its warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 16:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002482
|VIRIN:
|260413-A-HO064-9056
|Filename:
|DOD_111626035
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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