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    Summit Strike 2026 Rehearsals

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    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Video by Sgt. Alyssa Norton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 10th Mountain Division Artillery fire M119A3 Howitzers in participation of the Summit Strike rehearsal on Fort Drum training area, New York, April 13, 2026. Summit Strike ‘26 is a combined, joint, and multi-domain exercise that allows division staff and participating units their ability to plan, coordinate and employ lethality and coordination of its warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 16:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002482
    VIRIN: 260413-A-HO064-9056
    Filename: DOD_111626035
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Summit Strike 2026 Rehearsals, by SGT Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    10MTNDIV, Summit Strike, RXL, Field Exercise

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