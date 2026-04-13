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    VIDEO: Fort Knox Qualified Recycling Program offers variety of services to the public

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    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Video by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    A video showcases services offered by the Fort Knox Qualified Recycling Program.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 10:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002448
    VIRIN: 260409-A-GF376-7215
    Filename: DOD_111625069
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, VIDEO: Fort Knox Qualified Recycling Program offers variety of services to the public, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VIDEO: Fort Knox Qualified Recycling Program offers variety of services to the public

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    TAGS

    Fort Knox, Kentucky, Garrison, Army, IMCOM, AMC, Qualified Recycling Program

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