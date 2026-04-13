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    VIDEO: Fort Knox Qualified Recycling Program offers variety of services to the public

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Fort Knox, Ky. — The Fort Knox Qualified Recycling Program offers a variety of services available to the public.

    The QRP is open Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., though its gates are closed every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. for training.

    Items accepted by the QRP include: Used and new toner and inkjet cartridges Aluminum and tin cans Scrap metals and metal appliances Furniture Wood pallets Carboard and paper products Lead acid batteries Cooking oil No. 1 and No. 2 plastics

    Fort Knox QRP manager Jamie Daley says the program also offers $10 Personally Procured Move weighing for Families needing to weigh their items during the Permanent Change of Station process. Additionally, they offer courtesy weighing free of charge for on-post units and organizations.

    Editor’s note: For questions about the Fort Knox QRP, call 502-945-1393.

    *VisitFort Knox Newsatwww.army.mil/knoxfor all Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.*

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 10:08
    Story ID: 562565
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VIDEO: Fort Knox Qualified Recycling Program offers variety of services to the public, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VIDEO: Fort Knox Qualified Recycling Program offers variety of services to the public
    VIDEO: Fort Knox Qualified Recycling Program offers variety of services to the public

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    Fort Knox, Kentucky, Garrison, Army, IMCOM, AMC, Qualified Recycling Program

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