JBSA-Camp Bullis hosts training, sharpens readiness skills

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002444" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Joint Base San Antonio first sergeants attended the inaugural Diamond Sharpening Course at JBSA-Camp Bullis, Texas, April 1–3, 2026. The three-day program focused on readiness, leadership, and deployment skills. The course helped Diamonds and Additional Duty First Sergeants strengthen their understanding of Mission Command and decentralized execution, while sharpening leadership abilities essential to Airmen and mission success. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)



(ENVATO INFO FOR VIDEO)

Item Title: Action Future Bass

Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/action-future-bass-Z5GBVRY

Item ID: Z5GBVRY

Author Username: VicateStudio

Licensee: 502 ABW Public Affairs

License Name: Pinthong2026

License Date: April 7th, 2026

Item License Code: 2ACD6LFTBN