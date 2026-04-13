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    JBSA-Camp Bullis hosts training, sharpens readiness skills

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    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Joint Base San Antonio first sergeants attended the inaugural Diamond Sharpening Course at JBSA-Camp Bullis, Texas, April 1–3, 2026. The three-day program focused on readiness, leadership, and deployment skills. The course helped Diamonds and Additional Duty First Sergeants strengthen their understanding of Mission Command and decentralized execution, while sharpening leadership abilities essential to Airmen and mission success. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)

    (ENVATO INFO FOR VIDEO)
    Item Title: Action Future Bass
    Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/action-future-bass-Z5GBVRY
    Item ID: Z5GBVRY
    Author Username: VicateStudio
    Licensee: 502 ABW Public Affairs
    License Name: Pinthong2026
    License Date: April 7th, 2026
    Item License Code: 2ACD6LFTBN

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 10:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002444
    VIRIN: 260401-F-GY993-1142
    Filename: DOD_111624779
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US

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    TAGS

    AETC; 1Sgt; USAF; JBSA; 502ABW; JBSA-CampBullis; readiness

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