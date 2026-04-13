JBSA-Camp Bullis hosts training, sharpens readiness skills

Joint Base San Antonio first sergeants attended the inaugural Diamond Sharpening Course at JBSA-Camp Bullis, Texas, April 1–3, 2026. The three-day program focused on readiness, leadership, and deployment skills. The course helped Diamonds and Additional Duty First Sergeants strengthen their understanding of Mission Command and decentralized execution, while sharpening leadership abilities essential to Airmen and mission success. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)
(ENVATO INFO FOR VIDEO)
Item Title: Action Future Bass
Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/action-future-bass-Z5GBVRY
Item ID: Z5GBVRY
Author Username: VicateStudio
Licensee: 502 ABW Public Affairs
License Name: Pinthong2026
License Date: April 7th, 2026
Item License Code: 2ACD6LFTBN
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 10:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002444
|VIRIN:
|260401-F-GY993-1142
|Filename:
|DOD_111624779
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
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|0
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|0
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