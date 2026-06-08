JBSA-Camp Bullis hosts training, sharpens readiness skills

Joint Base San Antonio first sergeants gathered at JBSA-Camp Bullis April 1–3 for the inaugural Diamond Sharpening Course, a three-day program focused on readiness, leadership and deployment capability across the force.

The course brought together first sergeants, commonly known as “shirts,” from units across Air Education and Training Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force District of Washington and Air Force Materiel Command. The term “diamond” refers to the insignia worn on their rank, identifying them as senior enlisted leaders responsible for the health, morale and welfare of Airmen.

“This is the first course of its kind,” said Senior Master Sgt. Faith Newman, 937th Training Support Squadron senior enlisted leader. “As we refine it, we plan to expand both the audience and its overall reach.”

Newman said the course was developed in response to senior leader priorities emphasizing readiness and accountability across the force.

“We saw a clear directive from Air Force leadership to be better prepared and mission-ready,” she said. “First sergeants are key to that effort. By investing in their development, we’re strengthening not just the ‘diamonds,’ but every Airman they lead.”

She added that the training focuses on developing leaders who understand how individual roles contribute to broader Air Force objectives.

“We’re building leaders who take care of people while staying focused on mission success,” Newman said. “That means reinforcing teamwork, adaptability and operational effectiveness.”

The course aligns with the 37th Training Wing’s priorities of people, culture and mission.

“We need first sergeants who are flexible and ready to execute as mission demands evolve,” Newman said. “The operational environment is changing, and they have to be prepared to meet it.”

Held at the Medical Readiness Training Center campus, the course combined classroom instruction with hands-on training. Day one emphasized readiness reporting, personnel systems and included a ruck march to build physical resilience.

Day two introduced mission command concepts and featured a tabletop exercise requiring participants to make decisions in dynamic scenarios.

On the final day, participants conducted a field training exercise supported by MRTC leadership. The scenario-based training tested communication, land navigation and casualty response skills, reinforcing the role of first sergeants in deployed environments.

Master Sgt. Cheyenne Green, 390th Cyber Space Operations Squadron first sergeant said the training provided valuable hands-on experience.

“Sharing experiences with other first sergeants was invaluable, but the medevac exercise stood out,” Green said. “It’s one thing to talk through these scenarios but executing them in a realistic setting builds confidence. It helps ensure that when we face these situations downrange, we’re ready to respond without hesitation.”

Leaders said the training reinforces JBSA’s ability to support operations at home and abroad by strengthening leadership and operational readiness.

“This course carries that same intent,” Newman said. “It’s about sharpening the skills that make first sergeants effective leaders.”

Organizers expect the Diamond Sharpening Course to become a recurring training opportunity, further advancing JBSA’s focus on readiness, leadership development and mission success.JBSA-Camp Bullis hosts training, sharpens readiness skills