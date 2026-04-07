Utah Honor Flight Mission 55: Complete- (SM Vert Reel)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002183" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Local military veterans of the Utah Army National Guard and other branch services, including combat vets from the Korean War, Cold War, and Vietnam era took part in the 55th Mission of the unique two-day Utah Honor Flight experience at Provo Airport, Utah, Apr. 8, 2026. The Utah chapter of the Honor Flight program gives veterans a chance to witness the major memorials in Washington, D.C. that are dedicated to honor their service and sacrifice through the generations. Active military members, Utah Guardsman, including members of the 23rd Army Band, and many other veterans and family members gathered to show full community support as they greeted them for their late return arrival on Wednesday evening. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)