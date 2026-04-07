Chief Recognition Ceremony 2026

U.S. Airmen attend a Chief Recognition Ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 3, 2026. Senior master sergeants selected for the rank of chief master sergeant were recognized as part of the 1% of the U.S. Air Force selected to hold the rank of chief master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Maxwell Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 15:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002175
|VIRIN:
|260408-F-LV921-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111619223
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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