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    Chief Recognition Ceremony 2026

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    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Video by Airman Maxwell Cunningham 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen attend a Chief Recognition Ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 3, 2026. Senior master sergeants selected for the rank of chief master sergeant were recognized as part of the 1% of the U.S. Air Force selected to hold the rank of chief master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Maxwell Cunningham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 15:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002175
    VIRIN: 260408-F-LV921-2001
    Filename: DOD_111619223
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

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    This work, Chief Recognition Ceremony 2026, by Amn Maxwell Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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