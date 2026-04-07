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    Campus Style Dining How To

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    FORT CARSON, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Video by Anissa Connell 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    This video helps guests familiarize themselves with the layout of The Stack House Bistro.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 12:14
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1002162
    VIRIN: 260409-O-EV815-2156
    Filename: DOD_111618612
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: FORT CARSON, US

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Campus Style Dining How To, by Anissa Connell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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