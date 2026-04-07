AFMC Annual Excellence Awards 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002149" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Air Force Materiel Command celebrated the best and brightest of the command for the 2025 calendar year at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 8, 2026. The awards banquet recognized both uniformed and civilian winners from the command. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith, David Clingerman and Christopher Decker)