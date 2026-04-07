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    AFMC Annual Excellence Awards 2025

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    UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Video by David Clingerman, Christopher Decker and Austin Smith

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Air Force Materiel Command celebrated the best and brightest of the command for the 2025 calendar year at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 8, 2026. The awards banquet recognized both uniformed and civilian winners from the command. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith, David Clingerman and Christopher Decker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 10:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1002149
    VIRIN: 260408-F-OQ682-8335
    Filename: DOD_111618297
    Length: 01:18:16
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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