AFMC Annual Excellence Awards 2025

Air Force Materiel Command celebrated the best and brightest of the command for the 2025 calendar year at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 8, 2026. The awards banquet recognized both uniformed and civilian winners from the command. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith, David Clingerman and Christopher Decker)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 10:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1002149
|VIRIN:
|260408-F-OQ682-8335
|Filename:
|DOD_111618297
|Length:
|01:18:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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