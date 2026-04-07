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    Joint Base Andrews Spring B-Roll

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    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Kaentong 

    316th Wing

    B-Roll of the Spring season in action at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 31, 2026. Shots include vehicles entering and exiting the main gate, flags blowing in the wind at the visitor control center, and the local flora. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Kaentong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 16:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002074
    VIRIN: 260331-F-YV304-1001
    Filename: DOD_111616653
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Joint Base Andrews Spring B-Roll, by A1C Joshua Kaentong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Joint Base Andrews
    spring
    B Roll
    JBA
    Joint Base Andrews Broll
    Spring Broll

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