Joint Base Andrews Spring B-Roll

B-Roll of the Spring season in action at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 31, 2026. Shots include vehicles entering and exiting the main gate, flags blowing in the wind at the visitor control center, and the local flora. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Kaentong)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 16:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002074
|VIRIN:
|260331-F-YV304-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111616653
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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