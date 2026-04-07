The latest news from around the Military Health System for the week of April 6-10, 2026, includes Uniformed Services University research on aggressive tumors, an award for expanding access to mental health care, and a new self-test for HPV.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 13:57
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1002068
|VIRIN:
|260408-O-TR188-8683
|Filename:
|DOD_111616483
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the MHS - April 9, 2026, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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