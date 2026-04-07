Campus Style Dining Q&A 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002063" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Campus Style Dining Venture (CSDV) Army initiative is set to launch on Fort Carson in the Spring 2026. Under the initiative, the newly renovated facility, Stack House Bistro, will open on Apr. 15, 2026. This video series answers some of the commonly asked questions submitted by Fort Carson community members via social media.