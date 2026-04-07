(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Campus Style Dining Q&A 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Video by Brea DuBose 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    The Campus Style Dining Venture (CSDV) Army initiative is set to launch on Fort Carson in the Spring 2026. Under the initiative, the newly renovated facility, Stack House Bistro, will open on Apr. 15, 2026. This video series answers some of the commonly asked questions submitted by Fort Carson community members via social media.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 12:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002063
    VIRIN: 260401-O-PT004-2178
    Filename: DOD_111616381
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Campus Style Dining Q&A 1, by Brea DuBose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army food

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video