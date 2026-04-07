The Campus Style Dining Venture (CSDV) Army initiative is set to launch on Fort Carson in the Spring 2026. Under the initiative, the newly renovated facility, Stack House Bistro, will open on Apr. 15, 2026. This video series answers some of the commonly asked questions submitted by Fort Carson community members via social media.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 12:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002063
|VIRIN:
|260401-O-PT004-2178
|Filename:
|DOD_111616381
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Campus Style Dining Q&A 1, by Brea DuBose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.