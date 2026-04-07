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    Campus Style Dining Q&A 2

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    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Video by Anissa Connell 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    In this Q&A series, we take a look at some of the specifics for The Stack House Bistro.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 11:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002048
    VIRIN: 260408-O-EV815-5686
    Filename: DOD_111616104
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

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    This work, Campus Style Dining Q&A 2, by Anissa Connell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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