Throughout the history of our nation, soldiers have benefited from dentists answering the call of Army service. As a profession, dentistry has grown quickly during the past two centuries. Despite this rapid growth, it took some time for the Army to recognize the need for a permanent Dental Corps. Produced by U.S. Army Medical Department Television (MEDVID-TV) MEDCOE, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, 19MAR2026. (U.S. Army video by Paulina M. Shrader/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 14:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002035
|VIRIN:
|260319-A-AM221-7920
|Filename:
|DOD_111615897
|Length:
|00:05:29
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Dental Services - Corps Chiefs, by Paulina Shrader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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