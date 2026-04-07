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    U.S. Army Dental Services - Corps Chiefs

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    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Video by Paulina Shrader 

    Army Medicine History

    Throughout the history of our nation, soldiers have benefited from dentists answering the call of Army service. As a profession, dentistry has grown quickly during the past two centuries. Despite this rapid growth, it took some time for the Army to recognize the need for a permanent Dental Corps. Produced by U.S. Army Medical Department Television (MEDVID-TV) MEDCOE, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, 19MAR2026. (U.S. Army video by Paulina M. Shrader/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 14:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002035
    VIRIN: 260319-A-AM221-7920
    Filename: DOD_111615897
    Length: 00:05:29
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Dental Services - Corps Chiefs, by Paulina Shrader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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