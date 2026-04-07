U.S. Army Dental Services - Corps Chiefs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002035" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Throughout the history of our nation, soldiers have benefited from dentists answering the call of Army service. As a profession, dentistry has grown quickly during the past two centuries. Despite this rapid growth, it took some time for the Army to recognize the need for a permanent Dental Corps. Produced by U.S. Army Medical Department Television (MEDVID-TV) MEDCOE, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, 19MAR2026. (U.S. Army video by Paulina M. Shrader/Released)