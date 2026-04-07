Multinational forces assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, in coordination with Regional Command-West, conducted K-9 medical evacuation training across Kosovo, March 17, 2026, to establish procedures for transporting military working dogs to surgical care.
The training brought together U.S. Army Reserve veterinary personnel, Italian Army K-9 handlers at Camp Novo Selo in RC-E and a veterinarian from RC-W, along with U.S. aviation elements from the Tennessee Army National Guard’s Detachment 3, Company C, 1st Battalion, 135th Aviation Regiment, to address gaps in how military working dogs are treated and evacuated.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 08:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002031
|VIRIN:
|260317-Z-CA180-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111615854
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Multinational partners develop K-9 MEDEVAC procedures for working dogs across KFOR, by CPT Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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