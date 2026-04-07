Multinational partners develop K-9 MEDEVAC procedures for working dogs across KFOR

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002031" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Multinational forces assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, in coordination with Regional Command-West, conducted K-9 medical evacuation training across Kosovo, March 17, 2026, to establish procedures for transporting military working dogs to surgical care.



The training brought together U.S. Army Reserve veterinary personnel, Italian Army K-9 handlers at Camp Novo Selo in RC-E and a veterinarian from RC-W, along with U.S. aviation elements from the Tennessee Army National Guard’s Detachment 3, Company C, 1st Battalion, 135th Aviation Regiment, to address gaps in how military working dogs are treated and evacuated.