Antoaneta Lazarova, Department of Preventive Medicine, environmental health technician, U.S. Army MAJ Aaron Sanborn, Department of Public Health, chief with the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe and Brussels Healthcare Facility and U.S. Army CPT Megan Bright, Chievres Air Base Veterinary Treatment Facility, Belgium Section, officer in charge speaks on Public Health for the series Clinic Notes at SHAPE, Belgium, March 31, 2026. For episode 2 of Clinic Notes, Public Health members debunk common myths about Public Health in support of National Public Health week. The Clinic Notes video series is a strategic communication initiative designed to achieve three primary objectives: enhance mission readiness, improve patient engagement and trust and increase accessibility of information. B-roll package includes all 3 script portions, a water sample being tested, a retired military working dog veterinarian appointment, Public Health Chief working on computer and starting an inspection and video portraits of the 3 speakers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 08:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002024
|VIRIN:
|260407-F-PJ022-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111615793
|Length:
|00:05:21
|Location:
|BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Clinic notes: Public Health in Action B-roll, by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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