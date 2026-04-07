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    Clinic Notes: Public Health in Action

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    BELGIUM

    03.30.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Carter 

    AFN Benelux

    Antoaneta Lazarova, Department of Preventive Medicine, environmental health technician, U.S. Army MAJ Aaron Sanborn, Department of Public Health, chief with the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe and Brussels Healthcare Facility and U.S. Army CPT Megan Bright, Chievres Air Base Veterinary Treatment Facility, Belgium Section, officer in charge speaks on Public Health for the series Clinic Notes at SHAPE, Belgium, March 31, 2026. For episode 2 of Clinic Notes, Public Health members debunk common myths about Public Health in support of National Public Health week. The Clinic Notes video series is a strategic communication initiative designed to achieve three primary objectives: enhance mission readiness, improve patient engagement and trust and increase accessibility of information. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 08:16
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1002022
    VIRIN: 260407-F-PJ022-1001
    Filename: DOD_111615791
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clinic Notes: Public Health in Action, by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Chievres Air Base
    SHAPE Healthcare Facility
    SHAPE (Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe)
    enviromental health officer
    Veterinary
    public health

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