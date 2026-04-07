Clinic Notes: Public Health in Action

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002022" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Antoaneta Lazarova, Department of Preventive Medicine, environmental health technician, U.S. Army MAJ Aaron Sanborn, Department of Public Health, chief with the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe and Brussels Healthcare Facility and U.S. Army CPT Megan Bright, Chievres Air Base Veterinary Treatment Facility, Belgium Section, officer in charge speaks on Public Health for the series Clinic Notes at SHAPE, Belgium, March 31, 2026. For episode 2 of Clinic Notes, Public Health members debunk common myths about Public Health in support of National Public Health week. The Clinic Notes video series is a strategic communication initiative designed to achieve three primary objectives: enhance mission readiness, improve patient engagement and trust and increase accessibility of information. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)