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    Selfridge fire department supports community, saves lives

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    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Hessen 

    127th Wing   

    Karl Schultz, station chief, and Airman First Class Will Gruzwalski, fire protection specialist, 127th Civil Engineer Squadron, Michigan National Guard, discuss their roles and responsibilities of their career field at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, March 11, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jacob Hessen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 15:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1001933
    VIRIN: 260407-Z-YQ364-1001
    Filename: DOD_111614807
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Selfridge fire department supports community, saves lives, by SrA Jacob Hessen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    127th Wing
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