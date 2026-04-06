Karl Schultz, station chief, and Airman First Class Will Gruzwalski, fire protection specialist, 127th Civil Engineer Squadron, Michigan National Guard, discuss their roles and responsibilities of their career field at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, March 11, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jacob Hessen)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 15:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1001933
|VIRIN:
|260407-Z-YQ364-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111614807
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Selfridge fire department supports community, saves lives, by SrA Jacob Hessen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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