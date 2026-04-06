Worn for the Mission (emblem, open caption)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001859" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

505959-B

From first issue in boot camp to the uniforms worn on the battlefield, DLA Clothing & Textiles equips every service member for the mission. Managing over 50,000 line items across 8,000+ products, this global supply chain delivers critical gear to U.S. forces, federal agencies, and partners worldwide. Worn for the Mission. For more information visit: www.dla.mil/Troop-Support/Clothing-and-Textiles/