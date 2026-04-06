505959-B
From first issue in boot camp to the uniforms worn on the battlefield, DLA Clothing & Textiles equips every service member for the mission. Managing over 50,000 line items across 8,000+ products, this global supply chain delivers critical gear to U.S. forces, federal agencies, and partners worldwide. Worn for the Mission. For more information visit: www.dla.mil/Troop-Support/Clothing-and-Textiles/
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 05:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001859
|VIRIN:
|260406-O-LU733-5508
|PIN:
|505959
|Filename:
|DOD_111613794
|Length:
|00:04:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Worn for the Mission (emblem, open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.