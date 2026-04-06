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    Worn for the Mission (emblem, open caption)

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    UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    505959-B
    From first issue in boot camp to the uniforms worn on the battlefield, DLA Clothing & Textiles equips every service member for the mission. Managing over 50,000 line items across 8,000+ products, this global supply chain delivers critical gear to U.S. forces, federal agencies, and partners worldwide. Worn for the Mission. For more information visit: www.dla.mil/Troop-Support/Clothing-and-Textiles/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 05:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001859
    VIRIN: 260406-O-LU733-5508
    PIN: 505959
    Filename: DOD_111613794
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: US

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    This work, Worn for the Mission (emblem, open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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