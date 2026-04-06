Arkansas Guardsmen Deploy To Support Spartan Shield

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BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Approximately 130 Guardsmen from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade participated in a send-off ceremony, April 6, 2026, at the Bentonville Armed Forces Reserve Center.



The deployment will be in support of Operations Spartan Shield and Inherent Resolve. Spartan Shield is supported by Army National Guard and Army Reserve units on a continual rotational basis to provide security, logistical support, strengthen partnerships and build partner capacity against regional threats. Inherent Resolve advises, assists, and enables partner forces to secure lasting defeat of ISIS and to enable the establishment of an enduring security cooperation framework.



“This is a significant mission, and I could not be more proud of these Soldiers for answering the call,” said Brig. Gen. Chad Bridges, Arkansas’ adjutant general. “They are deploying in a role of real importance, and they do so as trained, disciplined, and highly capable professionals. The trust placed in this headquarters says a great deal about the quality of this formation and its leadership. The Arkansas National Guard exists to serve state and nation when called, and these Soldiers are fulfilling that duty with honor and sacrifice. As they go forward, we have a sacred obligation here at home to stand behind their families, and support one another.”



Guardsmen will report to Fort Bliss, Texas, for mobilization processing, then travel on to their overseas location. In total, they’re expected to be deployed for nine months.



The 142nd FAB has a rich history dating back to its founding as the 2nd Arkansas Infantry in 1893. It has served in all the nation’s conflicts with the lone exception being the Vietnam War.



In 2021, the 142nd supported the 46th Presidential Inauguration by providing additional security in the nation’s capital, ensuring a smooth transition. Later that same year, the unit deployed to locations throughout the Middle East in support of Operations Spartan Shield and Inherent Resolve.



Additionally, 142nd FAB Guardsmen have served on state active-duty missions conducting winter weather response support, providing potable water, and responding to other natural disasters, such as Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and the May 2024 Rogers tornado.