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    NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard

    Members of the 219th Security Forces Squadron and 119th Security Forces Squadron of the North Dakota Air National Guard along with Military Police from the North Dakota Army National Guard trained in riot control tactics at the Camp Grafton Training Center, near Devils Lake, N.D. on March 11, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 17:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1001821
    VIRIN: 260311-Z-YT106-1000
    Filename: DOD_111612922
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: NORTH DAKOTA, US

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    This work, NGRF Training, by SMSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    happy hooligans
    219th SFS
    NDRF
    North Dakota National Guard
    119th SFS

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