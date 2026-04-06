NGRF Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001821" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 219th Security Forces Squadron and 119th Security Forces Squadron of the North Dakota Air National Guard along with Military Police from the North Dakota Army National Guard trained in riot control tactics at the Camp Grafton Training Center, near Devils Lake, N.D. on March 11, 2026.