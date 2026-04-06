NGRF Training

Members of the 219th Security Forces Squadron and 119th Security Forces Squadron of the North Dakota Air National Guard along with Military Police from the North Dakota Army National Guard trained in riot control tactics at the Camp Grafton Training Center, near Devils Lake, N.D. on March 11, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 17:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1001821
|VIRIN:
|260311-Z-YT106-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111612922
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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