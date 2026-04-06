(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    An Ace Long Remembered | Col. (Ret.) Bud Anderson's Final Honors

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Video by Derek Patterson 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    On March 30, 2026, we honored the life and legacy of Col. (Ret.) Bud Anderson, America's last triple ace pilot of World War II.

    He was a legendary pilot, but above all, a lifelong patriot to his country. In the air and beyond, his funeral marks a reflection of a life that's inspired generations.

    His legacy will live in the skies he journeyed, forever embedded in the freedom he helped defend.

    (U.S. Army Video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 14:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001817
    VIRIN: 260330-A-ET384-8720
    Filename: DOD_111612874
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An Ace Long Remembered | Col. (Ret.) Bud Anderson's Final Honors, by Derek Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arlington National Cemetery
    ANC
    Bud Anderson
    WWII
    funeral
    fighter pilot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video