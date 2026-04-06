On March 30, 2026, we honored the life and legacy of Col. (Ret.) Bud Anderson, America's last triple ace pilot of World War II.
He was a legendary pilot, but above all, a lifelong patriot to his country. In the air and beyond, his funeral marks a reflection of a life that's inspired generations.
His legacy will live in the skies he journeyed, forever embedded in the freedom he helped defend.
(U.S. Army Video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 14:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001817
|VIRIN:
|260330-A-ET384-8720
|Filename:
|DOD_111612874
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, An Ace Long Remembered | Col. (Ret.) Bud Anderson's Final Honors, by Derek Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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