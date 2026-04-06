An Ace Long Remembered | Col. (Ret.) Bud Anderson's Final Honors

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001817" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On March 30, 2026, we honored the life and legacy of Col. (Ret.) Bud Anderson, America's last triple ace pilot of World War II.



He was a legendary pilot, but above all, a lifelong patriot to his country. In the air and beyond, his funeral marks a reflection of a life that's inspired generations.



His legacy will live in the skies he journeyed, forever embedded in the freedom he helped defend.



(U.S. Army Video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery)