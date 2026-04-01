(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SOF Truth Number 4: Competent Special Operations Forces cannot be created after emergencies occur

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Video by Sgt. Brianna Ledezma Gomez and Maj. Justin Zwick

    3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) know that competent Special Operations Forces cannot be created after emergencies occur, necessitating hard and realistic training wile at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, April 5, 2026. For 3rd SFG(A), the ‘creation of competent, fully mission capable units takes time. Employment of fully capable special operations capability on short notice requires highly trained and constantly available SOF units in peacetime.’ (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brianna Ledezma-Gomez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 08:35
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1001781
    VIRIN: 260406-A-DS264-2905
    Filename: DOD_111612312
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOF Truth Number 4: Competent Special Operations Forces cannot be created after emergencies occur, by SGT Brianna Ledezma Gomez and MAJ Justin Zwick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Special Forces Group
    Fort Bragg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video