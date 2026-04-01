Soldiers assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) know that competent Special Operations Forces cannot be created after emergencies occur, necessitating hard and realistic training wile at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, April 5, 2026. For 3rd SFG(A), the ‘creation of competent, fully mission capable units takes time. Employment of fully capable special operations capability on short notice requires highly trained and constantly available SOF units in peacetime.’ (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brianna Ledezma-Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 08:35
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1001781
|VIRIN:
|260406-A-DS264-2905
|Filename:
|DOD_111612312
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SOF Truth Number 4: Competent Special Operations Forces cannot be created after emergencies occur, by SGT Brianna Ledezma Gomez and MAJ Justin Zwick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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