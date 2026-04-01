SOF Truth Number 4: Competent Special Operations Forces cannot be created after emergencies occur

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001781" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) know that competent Special Operations Forces cannot be created after emergencies occur, necessitating hard and realistic training wile at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, April 5, 2026. For 3rd SFG(A), the ‘creation of competent, fully mission capable units takes time. Employment of fully capable special operations capability on short notice requires highly trained and constantly available SOF units in peacetime.’ (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brianna Ledezma-Gomez)