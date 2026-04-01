(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BEVERLY MIDNIGHT 2026 Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.02.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing, alongside 5th Air Force and its respective wings, successfully completed its first-ever iteration of exercise Beverly Midnight 2026 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 9-15. The exercise is designed to evaluate a unit’s ability to respond to simulated chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attacks, enhancing their readiness for real-world contingencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 02:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001759
    VIRIN: 260403-F-LX373-1003
    Filename: DOD_111612089
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BEVERLY MIDNIGHT 2026 Reel, by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BeverlyMidnight
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    PACAF
    BM26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video