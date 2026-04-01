U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing, alongside 5th Air Force and its respective wings, successfully completed its first-ever iteration of exercise Beverly Midnight 2026 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 9-15. The exercise is designed to evaluate a unit’s ability to respond to simulated chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attacks, enhancing their readiness for real-world contingencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 02:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001759
|VIRIN:
|260403-F-LX373-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111612089
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
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|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BEVERLY MIDNIGHT 2026 Reel, by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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