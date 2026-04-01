BEVERLY MIDNIGHT 2026 Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001759" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing, alongside 5th Air Force and its respective wings, successfully completed its first-ever iteration of exercise Beverly Midnight 2026 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 9-15. The exercise is designed to evaluate a unit’s ability to respond to simulated chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attacks, enhancing their readiness for real-world contingencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)