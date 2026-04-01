RED Friday Shoutout, U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kenneth Garcia, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kenneth Garcia, a combat videographer and a native of San Antonio, Texas, gives a shoutout to his family and friends on the parade deck of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 19, 2026. Garcia is responsible for supporting communication to internal, domestic and international audiences, including commanders’ information and all other operations, garrison, training, and recruiting requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 00:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001753
|VIRIN:
|260319-M-RU004-7557
|Filename:
|DOD_111612046
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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