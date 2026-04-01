RED Friday Shoutout, U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kenneth Garcia, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001753" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kenneth Garcia, a combat videographer and a native of San Antonio, Texas, gives a shoutout to his family and friends on the parade deck of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 19, 2026. Garcia is responsible for supporting communication to internal, domestic and international audiences, including commanders’ information and all other operations, garrison, training, and recruiting requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)