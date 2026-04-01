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    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Martinez Arias Completes a Physical Training Challenge, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

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    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.26.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Martinez Arias, an expeditionary firefighting and rescue specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, participates in a physical training challenge on the parade deck of MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March 27, 2026. Martinez completed the challenge for 72-hours of liberty as a reward for being physically exemplary in his duties as a Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 00:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001751
    VIRIN: 260327-M-RU004-2565
    Filename: DOD_111612026
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Martinez Arias Completes a Physical Training Challenge, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026, by LCpl Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    H&HS
    ARFF
    parade deck
    pt
    MCAS Iwakuni
    72-hour Liberty

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