U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Martinez Arias Completes a Physical Training Challenge, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001751" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Martinez Arias, an expeditionary firefighting and rescue specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, participates in a physical training challenge on the parade deck of MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March 27, 2026. Martinez completed the challenge for 72-hours of liberty as a reward for being physically exemplary in his duties as a Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)