U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Martinez Arias Completes a Physical Training Challenge, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Martinez Arias, an expeditionary firefighting and rescue specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, participates in a physical training challenge on the parade deck of MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March 27, 2026. Martinez completed the challenge for 72-hours of liberty as a reward for being physically exemplary in his duties as a Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 00:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001751
|VIRIN:
|260327-M-RU004-2565
|Filename:
|DOD_111612026
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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