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    Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron Hike, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2026

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.26.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, participate in a squadron hike on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March 27, 2026. The purpose of the hike was to maintain physical readiness and build squadron camaraderie. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.05.2026 20:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1001738
    VIRIN: 260327-M-RK873-9019
    Filename: DOD_111611876
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron Hike, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2026, by LCpl Andrew Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ruck
    H&HS
    Squadron Hike
    group pt
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HHS MCAS Iwakuni

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