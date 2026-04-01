Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron Hike, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2026

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, participate in a squadron hike on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March 27, 2026. The purpose of the hike was to maintain physical readiness and build squadron camaraderie. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2026 20:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1001738
|VIRIN:
|260327-M-RK873-9019
|Filename:
|DOD_111611876
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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