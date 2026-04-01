2nd Civil Engineer Readiness Exercise

U.S. Airmen from the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron participate in a simulated deployment on Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 25-27, 2026. The readiness exercise was designed to reinforce procedures and tactics. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Fallon Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2026 18:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001701
|VIRIN:
|260403-F-BK843-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111611004
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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