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    2nd Civil Engineer Readiness Exercise

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    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Video by Airman Fallon Mitchell 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron participate in a simulated deployment on Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 25-27, 2026. The readiness exercise was designed to reinforce procedures and tactics. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Fallon Mitchell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.03.2026 18:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001701
    VIRIN: 260403-F-BK843-1001
    Filename: DOD_111611004
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Civil Engineer Readiness Exercise, by Amn Fallon Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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