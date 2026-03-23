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    Explore the East Reservation at Barksdale

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    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Rhea Beil 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Schwartz, 2nd Security Forces Squadron game warden, talks about what the East Reservation has to offer at Barksdale Air Force Base Louisiana, April 23, 2025. Game wardens protect our wildlife, natural resources, and ensure Airmen and their families can safely enjoy the great outdoors on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 15:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001356
    VIRIN: 260330-F-DY500-1001
    Filename: DOD_111604780
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

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    This work, Explore the East Reservation at Barksdale, by SrA Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Barksdale Air Force Base
    game warden
    2nd Bomb Wing
    East Reservation
    Louisiana

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