U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Schwartz, 2nd Security Forces Squadron game warden, talks about what the East Reservation has to offer at Barksdale Air Force Base Louisiana, April 23, 2025. Game wardens protect our wildlife, natural resources, and ensure Airmen and their families can safely enjoy the great outdoors on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 15:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001356
|VIRIN:
|260330-F-DY500-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111604780
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Explore the East Reservation at Barksdale, by SrA Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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