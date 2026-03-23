U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Fran Hendricks recounts the origins of the Military Freefall Parachutist Badge during an interview at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Tasked in 1993 by U.S. Special Operations Command leadership, Hendricks helped lead the effort to design and establish official recognition for military personnel qualified in high-altitude freefall operations. Through collaboration with the military freefall community, the badge was approved for wear in 1994, honoring the elite capabilities of special operations forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 15:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001338
|VIRIN:
|260331-A-NJ170-4491
|Filename:
|DOD_111604191
|Length:
|00:07:32
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
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|0
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From Tasking to Triumph: The Birth of the Military Freefall Parachutist Badge
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