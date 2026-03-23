video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001338" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Fran Hendricks recounts the origins of the Military Freefall Parachutist Badge during an interview at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Tasked in 1993 by U.S. Special Operations Command leadership, Hendricks helped lead the effort to design and establish official recognition for military personnel qualified in high-altitude freefall operations. Through collaboration with the military freefall community, the badge was approved for wear in 1994, honoring the elite capabilities of special operations forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Bradford)