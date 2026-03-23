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    Origins of the Military Freefall Parachutist Badge

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    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Bradford 

    7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Fran Hendricks recounts the origins of the Military Freefall Parachutist Badge during an interview at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Tasked in 1993 by U.S. Special Operations Command leadership, Hendricks helped lead the effort to design and establish official recognition for military personnel qualified in high-altitude freefall operations. Through collaboration with the military freefall community, the badge was approved for wear in 1994, honoring the elite capabilities of special operations forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Bradford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 15:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001338
    VIRIN: 260331-A-NJ170-4491
    Filename: DOD_111604191
    Length: 00:07:32
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, Origins of the Military Freefall Parachutist Badge, by SGT Jacob Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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