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    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Leadership Attends Iwakuni City 20th Anniversary Ceremony, 2026 (B-Roll)

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.19.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Leadership from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni attend the Iwakuni City 20th Anniversary Ceremony at city hall in Iwakuni City, Japan, March 20, 2026. The annual event commemorates the city’s merge with seven other surrounding towns to streamline local government operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 02:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001272
    VIRIN: 260320-M-RU004-5479
    Filename: DOD_111603086
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Leadership Attends Iwakuni City 20th Anniversary Ceremony, 2026 (B-Roll), by LCpl Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    live performance
    Iwakuni City
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Iwakuni City Merge
    Iwakuni City 20th Anniversary Ceremony

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