U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Medical Brigade provide an interview during Operation Silver Lightning at Fort Hood, Texas, on March 26, 2026. The exercise enhances the unit’s ability to deliver medical care in a contested, large-scale combat operations environment, including subterranean conditions. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 17:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001254
|VIRIN:
|260326-A-LX406-5454
|Filename:
|DOD_111602784
|Length:
|00:08:02
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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