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    Operation Silver Lightning

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    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    III Armored Corps

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Medical Brigade provide an interview during Operation Silver Lightning at Fort Hood, Texas, on March 26, 2026. The exercise enhances the unit’s ability to deliver medical care in a contested, large-scale combat operations environment, including subterranean conditions. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 17:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001254
    VIRIN: 260326-A-LX406-5454
    Filename: DOD_111602784
    Length: 00:08:02
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Silver Lightning, by SSG Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USAREUR-AF
    III Armored Corps
    Fort Hood
    FORSCOM
    Operation Silver Lightning

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