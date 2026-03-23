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    Crowds enjoy military displays at Runway Run ‘26

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    LITHUANIA

    03.27.2026

    Video by 1st Sgt. Suzanne Ringle 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    SIAULIAI, Lithuania--U.S. Army Soldiers participate in this year's Runway Run 26 at Siauliai Air Base, March 28, 2026. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment answered questions from civilians and NATO allied military members about their 73 metric tons (176,000 pound), M1A2 Abrams main battle tank. The annual event drew thousands of civilians from around Lithuania providing opportunities for kids and adults to get up close to military members and their unique equipment. Participation in civic events like this strengthens the U.S.' community ties and relationships with NATO allies. In this video Lithuanian Air Force Search and Rescue demonstration, NATO flag fly in, U.S. Soldiers and civilian interactions inside the M1A2 Abrams main battle tank (U.S. Army video by 1st Sgt. Suzanne Ringle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 17:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001248
    VIRIN: 260328-A-OY646-9232
    PIN: 260328-A
    Filename: DOD_111602514
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: LT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crowds enjoy military displays at Runway Run ‘26, by 1SG Suzanne Ringle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #1-12 CAV
    #100TH MPAD
    #StrongerTogether
    #Victory Corps
    #EFDL

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