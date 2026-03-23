Crowds enjoy military displays at Runway Run ‘26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001248" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SIAULIAI, Lithuania--U.S. Army Soldiers participate in this year's Runway Run 26 at Siauliai Air Base, March 28, 2026. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment answered questions from civilians and NATO allied military members about their 73 metric tons (176,000 pound), M1A2 Abrams main battle tank. The annual event drew thousands of civilians from around Lithuania providing opportunities for kids and adults to get up close to military members and their unique equipment. Participation in civic events like this strengthens the U.S.' community ties and relationships with NATO allies. In this video Lithuanian Air Force Search and Rescue demonstration, NATO flag fly in, U.S. Soldiers and civilian interactions inside the M1A2 Abrams main battle tank (U.S. Army video by 1st Sgt. Suzanne Ringle)